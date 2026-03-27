A Tale of Two Lives: The Firkus Case Unravels on a Brand-New 20/20 Event

The truth behind a 2010 tragedy finally comes to light in a gripping investigation.

ABC News is rearing a deep-dive investigation into the chilling case of Nick and Heidi Firkus, revealing how a secret discovery in a sock drawer shattered a decade of silence.

What’s Happening:

A two-hour television event, 20/20: Stranger in the House, documents the 2010 shooting of Heidi Firkus and the long road to justice.

The program explores the initial narrative of a home invasion at the Firkus residence that left Heidi dead and Nick wounded just one day before their scheduled eviction.

After years of no leads, the investigation focuses on Nick’s second marriage to a woman named Rachel and the evidence she uncovered at home.

Led by anchors David Muir and Deborah Roberts, featuring exclusive interviews and hard-hitting investigative reports.

Evidence reveals the couple was in massive financial distress, a fact allegedly kept hidden from Heidi until the morning of the shooting.

Analyzing the distressed calls made by both Heidi and Nick that served as the foundation of the initial police response.

The episode airs Friday, March 27 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu.

A version originally aired April 14, 2023.

About the Minnesota Cold Case Files:

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office officially charged Nicholas Firkus with second-degree murder in 2021, over a decade after the initial incident occurred.

Key evidence included a "bye-bye" recording and forensic analysis of the struggle Nick described, which investigators later determined did not match the physical evidence.

The case gained national attention for the "double life" aspect, where one spouse manages to hide an impending foreclosure from the other until the very last moment.

Nick Firkus was ultimately found guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder in 2023.

If you missed the original broadcast of this investigative special, you can find the full library of 20/20 true crime events on Hulu.

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