The Final Cut: New "20/20" Examines the Chilling Disappearance of Florida Hairstylist Joleen Cummings

A Mother's Day disappearance turns into a multi-state investigation with a chilling trail of deception.

A beloved hairstylist and devoted mother of three vanishes without a trace, thrusting a quiet Florida community into a multistate investigation, a compelling case explored in an all-new two-hour special of 20/20.

What’s Happening:

On Mother’s Day in 2018 (a day that was also her 34th birthday) hairstylist Joleen Cummings disappeared from her tight-knit Florida community.

Co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on this gripping case in an all-new, two-hour special, 20/20: The Final Cut, airing Friday November 21 (9:00-11:00p.m EST), on ABC and streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Known for her reliability and unwavering commitment to her children, Joleen’s sudden absence immediately raised alarm, prompting her mother to file a missing person report that launched an urgent investigation.

Initial inquiries included speaking with Joleen’s ex-husband and boyfriend, who were both cleared by detectives.

The first major break came with the discovery of Joleen’s SUV, which was found abandoned in a parking lot near the salon where she worked.

Surveillance video captured an unidentified figure parking the vehicle in the middle of the night, shifting the case into high gear.

As investigators closed in on a suspect, the search escalated into a multistate investigation, ultimately uncovering a chilling trail of deception, false identities, and manipulation that culminated in murder.

The special features exclusive interviews with: Joleen’s mother, Ann Johnson Her close friends from beauty school and the salon The detectives whose relentless work helped bring the case to light

ABC News’ 20/20, anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, has been a leading long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, specializing in unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, in-depth investigative reports, and high-profile stories. Janice Johnston serves as the executive producer.

Beyond the Episode: Unmasking the Co-Worker and the 'No Body, No Crime' Defense

The shocking twist uncovered during the investigation was the identity of the person seen abandoning Joleen’s vehicle: her co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, who had been working under the alias "Jennifer Sybert."

Kessler’s background revealed a profound history of deception. She had been listed as "missing under suspicious circumstances" from Pennsylvania since 2004 and had lived in various states using as many as 18 false names. Detectives learned that Kessler had exhibited bizarre behavior, including hiding in cabinets and constantly writing in a notebook, even during her time in beauty school.

Despite Joleen Cummings' body never being found, prosecutors built a powerful circumstantial case, turning the investigation into a pivotal example of a "no body" murder conviction. Key evidence presented during the 2021 trial included: Joleen Cummings’ blood found on Kessler’s sock, boot, and a pair of scissors in her car. Surveillance footage showing Kessler struggling to throw out heavy trash bags. Kessler's internet search history, which included the chilling phrase "Joleen Cummings no body no crime."

In December 2021, a jury found Kimberly Kessler guilty of first-degree murder and grand theft auto. She was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. Though justice was served, Joleen's mother continues to appeal to Kessler for the location of her daughter’s remains.

More ABC News: