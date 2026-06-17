Topps Celebrates "Cars," Stitch, and "Toy Story 5" with New 2026 Topps Chrome Disney Collection

The expansive trading card release features never-before-seen Pixar artwork, Stitch-themed inserts, Disney Channel stars, autographs, sketch cards, and more.

From Radiator Springs to Hawaii and all the way to Andy's room, Disney fans and trading card collectors have plenty of reasons to celebrate this summer.

What’s Happening:

Topps has officially unveiled its all-new 2026 Topps Chrome Disney collection, a massive release that brings together beloved Disney and Pixar characters from across generations while spotlighting several major milestones in Disney entertainment. The new set celebrates the 20th anniversary of Cars, honors the annual Stitch-inspired 626 Day festivities, and arrives alongside the theatrical debut of Disney and Pixar's highly anticipated Toy Story 5.

The collection aims to be one of the most expansive Disney trading card releases to date, offering collectors a chance to revisit iconic characters while discovering rare artwork, autographs, and specialty inserts never before seen in a Disney card product.

One of the collection's biggest highlights is a special tribute to Cars, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026.

Since racing into theaters in 2006, Pixar's Cars has become one of the studio's most enduring franchises, spawning sequels, theme park attractions, merchandise lines, and generations of devoted fans. To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Topps is opening the Pixar vault to showcase never-before-featured concept artwork, developmental sketches, and creative designs from the film's production history.

The anniversary cards offer collectors a unique behind-the-scenes look at how Lightning McQueen, Mater, Sally, Doc Hudson, and the world of Radiator Springs evolved during the creative process. For longtime Pixar fans, the inclusion of rare developmental artwork provides an entirely new way to experience one of the studio's most beloved films.

Meanwhile, Experiment 626 is taking center stage as Disney fans prepare for another annual celebration of Stitch Day on June 26.

Known affectionately as 626 Day, the fan-driven holiday has become an annual celebration of Stitch and the growing Lilo & Stitch franchise. To mark the occasion, Topps is introducing several Stitch-focused elements throughout the collection, including a dedicated hero campaign and brand-new insert cards highlighting Disney's lovable blue alien.

Among the most notable additions is a special Lilo & Stitch Shadowbox insert that brings the characters to life through dimensional artwork and premium card design. The insert joins an expanding lineup of collectible specialty cards that continue to push the boundaries of traditional trading card presentation.

Adding an unexpected Pixar connection to the campaign is Tony Hale, who voices Forky in Toy Story 5. Hale stars in a new promotional spot supporting the launch of the collection, helping connect several of Disney and Pixar's biggest franchises through one unified release.

At the heart of the product is the expansive 200-card base set featuring characters from across Disney and Pixar's vast library of animated and live-action films.

The lineup includes legendary Disney icons alongside newer fan favorites, creating a collection that spans nearly a century of storytelling. From classic animated heroes and villains to modern Pixar stars, the set brings together generations of characters in one premium Chrome release.

Collectors will also find a variety of chase elements designed to appeal to both Disney enthusiasts and hobby veterans.

Among the rarest pulls are autograph cards featuring some of the most recognizable voice actors and on-screen performers associated with Disney's extensive filmography. Image variation cards showcase alternate artwork and iconic scenes, while sketch cards include one-of-one illustrations created by artists, including contributors from Disney's own studios.

The set also introduces several firsts for Disney collectors.

For the first time, live-action Disney Channel stars will receive cards within the base set, opening the door to an entirely new category of Disney collectibles. A nostalgic Disney Channel insert celebrates fan-favorite stars and series from across the network's history, while autograph variations are expected to become some of the most sought-after cards in the release.

With Toy Story 5 arriving in theaters this week, Cars celebrating a landmark anniversary, and Stitch continuing to enjoy renewed popularity following the success of the live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation, Disney's biggest franchises are firmly in the spotlight. The 2026 Topps Chrome Disney collection capitalizes on that momentum by creating a single product that celebrates the company's past, present, and future.

Whether chasing rare autographs, uncovering never-before-seen Cars artwork, collecting Stitch inserts for 626 Day, or searching for the latest Toy Story collectibles, fans will find plenty of magic packed into every pack of 2026 Topps Chrome Disney.

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