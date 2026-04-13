20th Century Studios Buys Film Rights for Popular Roblox Horror Game

20th Century Studios is looking to adapt a popular Roblox horror game into a movie, as the studio purchases the film rights for 99 Nights in the Forest.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting 20th Century Studios acquired theatrical film rights to 99 Nights in the Forest, a popular Roblox game.

The game was developed by Grandma’s Favourite Games.

No writer or director is attached yet to the film project.

The game studio’s founders, Alec Kieft, Matthew Hufton, and Cameron Angland, will serve as executive producers.

J.R. Young will oversee the project for 20th Century Studios.

Michelle Kamme led the deal, which was won through a competitive bidding process.

Pryor Cashman represented Grandma’s Favourite Games in the deal.

The game’s premise involves surviving 99 nights in a haunted forest while rescuing four lost children and avoiding dangerous creatures.

It became the seventh most-played game of all time on Roblox within a year of launch.

The game reached a peak of 14.2 million players and often has hundreds of thousands of concurrent users.

Roblox Moves to the Big Screen, Disney Takes Over Fortnite:

After layoffs at Epic Games, concerns arose about its partnership with The Walt Disney Company, but the $1.5 billion collaboration is still moving forward.

The partnership plans multiple new games, including a shooter expected in November, though early internal reviews have been mixed and some features (like a Darth Vader AI) underperformed.

Both companies aim to revive Fortnite engagement, while Disney has seen some benefit through increased Disney+subscriptions tied to in-game content.

Check out more on the future of Fortnite and Disney.

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