20th Century Studios Buys Film Rights for Popular Roblox Horror Game
Ooof!
20th Century Studios is looking to adapt a popular Roblox horror game into a movie, as the studio purchases the film rights for 99 Nights in the Forest.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting 20th Century Studios acquired theatrical film rights to 99 Nights in the Forest, a popular Roblox game.
- The game was developed by Grandma’s Favourite Games.
- No writer or director is attached yet to the film project.
- The game studio’s founders, Alec Kieft, Matthew Hufton, and Cameron Angland, will serve as executive producers.
- J.R. Young will oversee the project for 20th Century Studios.
- Michelle Kamme led the deal, which was won through a competitive bidding process.
- Pryor Cashman represented Grandma’s Favourite Games in the deal.
- The game’s premise involves surviving 99 nights in a haunted forest while rescuing four lost children and avoiding dangerous creatures.
- It became the seventh most-played game of all time on Roblox within a year of launch.
- The game reached a peak of 14.2 million players and often has hundreds of thousands of concurrent users.
Roblox Moves to the Big Screen, Disney Takes Over Fortnite:
- After layoffs at Epic Games, concerns arose about its partnership with The Walt Disney Company, but the $1.5 billion collaboration is still moving forward.
- The partnership plans multiple new games, including a shooter expected in November, though early internal reviews have been mixed and some features (like a Darth Vader AI) underperformed.
- Both companies aim to revive Fortnite engagement, while Disney has seen some benefit through increased Disney+subscriptions tied to in-game content.
- Check out more on the future of Fortnite and Disney.
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