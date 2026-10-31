53rd Daytime Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

"General Hospital" once again leads the charge for Disney-related winners this year.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The winners of the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmys have been revealed and Disney has received a total of five wins, most coming from General Hospital.

What’s Happening:

  • The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmys have come and gone, bringing with them a few awards for projects associated with The Walt Disney Company.
  • ABC’s long-running soap opera, General Hospital, came out on top, winning four trophies, including Best Drama Series.
  • The number of wins for Disney is down from last year's 11, with CBS projects like the new Beyond the Gates taking a lot of this year's wins.
  • The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.

Here’s a look at all of the awards taken home by Disney-related programing:

  • Outstanding Drama Series
    • General Hospital (ABC)
  • Outstanding Daytime Special
    • Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism (Hulu)
  • Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
    • Jeﬀ Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital (ABC)
  • Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series
    • General Hospital (ABC)
  • Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
    • General Hospital (ABC)

For a complete look at this year's wins, head over to TheEmmys.TV.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now