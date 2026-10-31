53rd Daytime Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company
"General Hospital" once again leads the charge for Disney-related winners this year.
The winners of the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmys have been revealed and Disney has received a total of five wins, most coming from General Hospital.
What’s Happening:
- The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmys have come and gone, bringing with them a few awards for projects associated with The Walt Disney Company.
- ABC’s long-running soap opera, General Hospital, came out on top, winning four trophies, including Best Drama Series.
- The number of wins for Disney is down from last year's 11, with CBS projects like the new Beyond the Gates taking a lot of this year's wins.
- The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.
Here’s a look at all of the awards taken home by Disney-related programing:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Daytime Special
- Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism (Hulu)
- Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
- Jeﬀ Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
- General Hospital (ABC)
For a complete look at this year's wins, head over to TheEmmys.TV.
More Disney TV News:
- Late voice actor Eric Bauza had recorded two distinct roles for an upcoming The Simpsons episode prior to his death.
- Some spooky Phineas and Ferb music is now streaming, just in time for Halloween.
- ABC News revisits Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos scandal in a special new IMPACT x Nightline.
- The songs and themes for Dancing with the Stars' annual Disney Night have been revealed.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now