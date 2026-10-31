53rd Daytime Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

"General Hospital" once again leads the charge for Disney-related winners this year.

The winners of the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmys have been revealed and Disney has received a total of five wins, most coming from General Hospital.

What’s Happening:

The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmys have come and gone, bringing with them a few awards for projects associated with The Walt Disney Company.

ABC’s long-running soap opera, General Hospital, came out on top, winning four trophies, including Best Drama Series.

The number of wins for Disney is down from last year's 11, with CBS projects like the new Beyond the Gates taking a lot of this year's wins.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.

Here’s a look at all of the awards taken home by Disney-related programing:

Outstanding Drama Series General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Daytime Special Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism (Hulu)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series Jeﬀ Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program General Hospital (ABC)



For a complete look at this year's wins, head over to TheEmmys.TV.

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