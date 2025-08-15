Goofy and Max Hit The Stage as "A Goofy Movie" Returns to El Capitan Theatre Later This Month
This marks the second time this year that the film his returned to the historic theatre.
Still in its 30th anniversary year, A Goofy Movie is heading back to the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for a limited engagement.
What’s Happening:
- For the second time this year, A Goofy Movie is returning to the El Capitan Theatre.
- The special engagement of the fan-favorite now-deemed classic Disney film will take place August 29th through September 3rd!
- Ahead of each movie screening, guests can rock out with Max and Goofy live on stage at the historic theatre.
- There is a special fan event screening Friday August 29th at 7pm, and there are 2 ticket packages available for this screening:
- A General Ticket is $25 and includes a reserved seat and event credential
- A Powerline Pack Ticket is $75 and includes a reserved seat, priority entry, Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.
- Daily showtimes for A Goofy Movie August 29 through September 3 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for all ages.
- Those interested can head to the official website or Fandango to get their tickets now. All seats are reserved.
A Theatrical Standby:
- This is the second time that A Goofy Movie has arrived for a special engagement at the historic theatre this year.
- Back in April, there were 30th anniversary screenings of the cult-classic at the legendary showplace that also featured Max and Goofy on stage.
- While this year marks the 30th anniversary, those previous screenings celebrated the actual anniversary of the April 7th release of the film.
- However, the El Capitan dusts off this favorite nearly annually, having a limited engagement last September, and in September 2023 as well.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com