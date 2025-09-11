ABC Expands True-Crime Offerings with New Podcast and "20/20" Video Series This September

ABC is making big moves this September, with a new true-crime podcast hosted by John Quiñones and an expanded video edition of 20/20: The After Show led by co-anchor Deborah Roberts.

Today, ABC Audio and 20/20 announced the upcoming premiere of the new podcast Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa , hosted by ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, debuting September 16, 2025.

In Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa, John Quiñones revisits the murder of Private First Class Vanessa Guillén at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas. After her disappearance, Guillén's family demanded accountability from the military, igniting a nationwide movement and prompting a reckoning within the armed forces. The series includes exclusive, never-before-heard interview audio from ABC News and 20/20's original reporting, along with new updates from Guillén's family.

ABC Audio also announced that 20/20: The After Show, hosted by co-anchor Deborah Roberts, will launch a video format beginning Monday, September 29, following the season 48 premiere of 20/20 on September 26.

20/20: The After Show takes audiences behind the headlines of each week's episode of 20/20. Hosted by Deborah Roberts, the series offers insider perspectives on the original reporting, unexpected twists, and exclusive interviews with people directly connected to each case—content not featured in the broadcast. Viewers can catch up on last season now before the premiere video episode debuts September 29. Audio episodes will remain available on all major podcast platforms, with video episodes streaming on YouTube.

ABC Audio will introduce bonus episodes for each new limited series, starting with Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa. Hosted by Start Here's Brad Mielke, these special episodes will feature conversations with the series host and address questions submitted by listeners.

