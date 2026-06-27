Event Recap: Disney, Adidas, Brain Dead Celebrate New Collab with Foosball Fun

The collect celebrates the long history of soccer (futball) with some fashion-forward flair.

Laughing Place enjoyed an afternoon of foosball in celebration of Adidas X Brain Dead X Disney’s upcoming vintage-inspired soccer collection.

Right now, the FIFA World Cup has taken the world by storm, and in celebration of the event and the sport of soccer, Adidas, Brain Dead Disney have teamed up for a new vintage-inspired collection of apparel and shoes. Set to debut this Monday, June 29th, fans of Disney and soccer will be able to rep their favorite sport with a little extra touch of magic.

In celebration of the new collection, the trio hosted a celebration at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles for a special showcase of the new collection, and Laughing Place was invited out for the event.

Of course, playing soccer requires a large field, time, and stamina, so what’s the next best thing? Foosball! The event, titled Foosball Mania Tournament, invited fans to come out and experience foosball in several different themed arenas, all inspired by different Disney characters.

We also got to participate in some fun soccer-themed activities, including a cone challenge, as well as some soccer-themed video games in the theater.

Winning these challenges allotted attendees tickets, which they could put into a raffle box to win fun prizes!

All around Brain Dead Studios, fans were immersed in special Disney character decor.

The main attraction of the day was, obviously, the amazing new merchandise collection. The Adidas X Brain Dead X Disney collection features a casual version of the original 1994 adidas Predator soccer boot with a rubber outsole for everyday wear. The shoe includes interchangeable fold-over tongues, Disney character pins, and Mickey Mouse and Brain Dead key chains.

The apparel collection includes three co-branded soccer kits with jerseys, shorts, and socks featuring Disney graphics and Brain Dead branding. It also includes a Donald Duck T-shirt, nylon shorts, a track jacket with Disney character patches, and a graphic

The collection is set to go on sale in limited quantities on June 29th on the Adidas CONFIRMED app, Adidas official website, Brain Dead’s official website, and select Adidas stores and select retailers.

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