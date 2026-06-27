Disney Store Celebrates 6/26 Day with Out-of-this-World Stitch Products

Check out some perfect products for you and your ohana.

Stitch Day is here, and don’t miss out on some incredible products inspired by the unforgettable alien from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Happy 6/26 Day to all who celebrate!

In honor of Stitch, AKA Experiment 626, Disney Store has dropped several incredible products you won’t wanna miss!

First up for our pin collectors is the Limited Edition Experiment 626 Day 2026 Mini Jumbo Pin!

Inspired by Stitch’s encounter with a frog right after he lands on earth, the adorable pin features Stitch in his alien form and prisoner outfit.

Unfortunately, at this time, the $44.99 collectible is sold out.

Next up, for those who want to add a little Stitch flair to their bags, the Super Hero Stitch Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Stitch 626 Day 2026 is perfect for you.

In his bra hat and cape, this adorable motif is perfect for a little chaotic magic on the go.

You can pick this bad boy up for $17.99.

Finally, for those that wanna go all out in their love for Stitch, the Stitch ¼ Zip Pullover for Adults is the way to go!

Adorned with Stitch and the phrase “Badness Coming Through,” this will definitely add some chaos to your sense of style for the price of $79.99.

Check out those items and more on Disney Store!

Read More Stitch Day:

Stitch Day is here, and don’t miss out on some incredible products inspired by the unforgettable alien from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Happy 6/26 Day to all who celebrate!

In honor of Stitch, AKA Experiment 626, Disney Store has dropped several incredible products you won’t wanna miss!

First up for our pin collectors is the Limited Edition Experiment 626 Day 2026 Mini Jumbo Pin!

Inspired by Stitch’s encounter with a frog right after he lands on earth, the adorable pin features Stitch in his alien form and prisoner outfit.

Unfortunately, at this time, the $44.99 collectible is sold out.

Next up, for those who want to add a little Stitch flair to their bags, the Super Hero Stitch Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Stitch 626 Day 2026 is perfect for you.

In his bra hat and cape, this adorable motif is perfect for a little chaotic magic on the go.

You can pick this bad boy up for $17.99.

Finally, for those that wanna go all out in their love for Stitch, the Stitch ¼ Zip Pullover for Adults is the way to go!

Adorned with Stitch and the phrase “Badness Coming Through,” this will definitely add some chaos to your sense of style for the price of $79.99.

Check out those items and more on Disney Store!

Read More Stitch Day: