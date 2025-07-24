D23 Hosting “Alien: Earth” Fan Event at the El Capitan Theater Ahead of the Show’s Debut

All D23 Members are eligible to get complimentary tickets to this special fan event.

Alien’s small screen debut is heading to the big screen in Hollywood for a fan event at the El Capitan Theatre, and D23 members can nab tickets to attend.

What’s Happening:

One day before the show debuts on FX Hulu Alien: Earth will take place at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for D23 Gold and General Members.

will take place at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for D23 Gold and General Members. The event takes place on Monday, August 11th. Doors for the event will open and check-in will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT. Programming will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT.

This event includes: Exclusive, early screening of the first episode of FX’s Alien: Earth Photo opportunities, giveaways, and more special surprises Light popcorn and beverage concessions

Tickets are complimentary

Gold Member tickets go on sale on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 10 a.m. PT, and then one hour later at 11 a.m. for General Members.

Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to 3 guests for this event.

About Alien: Earth

When the mysterious deep-space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth .

. In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Alien: Earth premieres August 12th on FX and Hulu

