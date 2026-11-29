Marvel Takes Over Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru for “Avengers: Doomsday” Experience
The movie is getting ready to arrive in theaters around the globe in just a matter of weeks.
Doctor Doom will have a throne at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, India, where an Avengers: Doomsday experience has arrived to celebrate the new film.
What's Happening:
- The Phoenix Mall of Asia has shared a number of images from a new installation in the Bengaluru Mall.
- There, the special activation features a Doctor Doom statue and throne, immersive portals, photo opportunities and installations inspired by the Avengers, X-Men and Black Panther, perfectly timed for the global release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.
- According to the mall, those wishing to experience the Marvel fun must register on-site, with limited registrations available each day, subject to availability. The Experience hours are:
- Monday–Friday: 2–9 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
- The special activation will also include a 70-foot Marvel-themed Christmas tree and a Doctor Doom-focused zone called The Arrival of Doom.
- Doctor Doom himself is scheduled to make a character appearance from December 18–20.
- Hamleys, MINISO and SocksXpress are also expected to host Marvel pop-ups at the mall.
More Marvel News:
- Doctor Doom is also coming to select Disney Parks
- Photos: An Avengers promotion takes over Dave & Buster's locations
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