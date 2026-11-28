One World Under Doom: Doctor Doom Coming to Select Disney Parks Across the Globe Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"
Guests will be able to meet with Doom at the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.
Doomsday is nearly upon us, and guests at select Disney Parks across the globe will soon be able to revel in Doctor Doom's glory.
What's Happening:
- Doctor Doom, the big bad of Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, will soon be meeting with guests at select Disney Parks for a limited time.
- Specifically, here’s when Doom arrives at each park:
- Disney California Adventure: December 11
- Disneyland Paris: December 16
- Hong Kong Disneyland: December 17
- Doctor Doom will appear in his iconic armor, giving guests the chance to come face-to-face with the commanding presence of one of the most feared figures in the multiverse.
- Disney hasn't confirmed a location for Doom, but it's likely he'll meet at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure and Disney Adventure World, and in the Stark Expo area of Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- With nearly a month to go until the much-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, it's fair to assume that Doom will stick around through the release of that film – although that is by no means official.
- Doom isn't the only new character at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, as Bucky and Yelena recently began meeting guests.
- The Fantastic Four recently began appearing on campus alongside H.E.R.B.I.E. after previously meeting guests in Tomorrowland.
- As for Avengers: Doomsday, you can catch that in theaters on December 18.
More on Avengers: Doomsday
- Dave & Buster's locations across the country have transformed into "Doom & Buster's" – and we had the chance to check it out.
- The final trailer for the film became Disney's most-viewed ever in just 24 hours, with presale tickets hitting a major milestone.
- The popular mobile game Monopoly Go! is adding Avengers: Doomsday content, including collectibles, gameplay, and a chance to face Doom himself.
- Adidas Basketball and Marvel are bringing superhero style to the basketball court with a new footwear collection inspired by Doomsday.
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