Two more members of the New Avengers are set to make their Avengers Campus debuts at Disney California Adventure.

It seems as if the Thunderbolts, otherwise known as the New Avengers, are assembling at Avengers Campus – as two members of the group are set to make their debut.

What's Happening:

Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova, played by Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be making their Avengers Campus debut at Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland shared a first look at the characters being enthusiastically greeted by Red Guardian (who has appeared sporadically since Thunderbolts' release in 2025).

Guests will be able to meet with Bucky and Yelena beginning this Friday, November 27 for a limited time.

for a limited time. With nearly a month to go until the much-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, it's fair to assume they'll at least stick around through the release of that film.

The only other character from Thunderbolts* to have appeared in Avengers Campus is Taskmaster, who fought Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther in the Avengers Assemble show – which ended its run back in 2025.

The Fantastic Four recently began appearing on campus alongside H.E.R.B.I.E. after previously meeting guests in Tomorrowland.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, you can catch that in theaters on December 18.

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