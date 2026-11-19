The school’s step team heads to the resort as the ABC comedy reaches its 100th episode.

ABC's most popular sitcoms have a long and storied history of visiting Disney Parks for very special episodes. Abbott Elementary will be the latest show to join that list, and we now have our first look at some of the characters' experiences at the Happiest Place on Earth.

What's Happening:

Vulture has posted a first look at Abbott Elementary's 100th episode, which will be set at Disneyland.

The Season 6 episode, titled One Hundred, follows the Abbott staff as they chaperone the school’s step team on a trip to Disneyland Resort. The trip follows the team’s victory in the competition featured in the November 11 episode.

Highlights in the ad spot include some characters taking the plunge on Tiana's Bayou Adventure and playing some of the carnival games on Pixar Pier.

We also see two characters attempting a romantic moment on the Pixar Pal-A-Round, which is interrupted by another guest.

I'm betting money right now that the couple got on the swinging version of the ride and will have an even less romantic moment than planned.

As previously reported, the cast was spotted filming at the resort in October.

The visit continues a tradition of ABC sitcoms sending their characters to Disney Parks, including Modern Family and Full House.

The episode will air on ABC December 2nd.

New episodes are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC.

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