"The View" to Celebrate Season 30 with a Weeklong Trip to Italy
The popular talk show will air live from Rome and offer exciting travel-themed sweepstakes to fans.
ABC's The View is currently celebrating its milestone 30th season, and next year, the celebrations will go international, with a special week of broadcasts live from Rome in May 2027.
What’s Happening:
- The View—now in its milestone 30th season—will film a week of episodes in Rome in May 2027 as part of its anniversary celebrations.
- The news was announced live on the show today by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, in conjunction with her birthday segment.
- The show is partnering with Scenic Group, the parent company of Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours, which will sponsor the Rome location week and host a cruise‑vacation sweepstakes.
- Viewers can expect with great guests and a guided tour of the beautiful country, exploring the food, the culture and everything Italy has to offer.
- Fans can enter via the show’s website, theview.tv, for a chance to win a Mediterranean luxury yacht voyage aboard the all‑new Emerald Raiya. This is the first of four sweepstakes planned around Season 30.
- Season 30 premiered September 8, 2026, returning the full co‑hosting lineup of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.
- The season has featured a host of notable guests, including Lizzo, Andrew Garfield, Colin Kaepernick, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and more.
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