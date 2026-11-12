"The View" to Celebrate Season 30 with a Weeklong Trip to Italy

The popular talk show will air live from Rome and offer exciting travel-themed sweepstakes to fans.

ABC's The View is currently celebrating its milestone 30th season, and next year, the celebrations will go international, with a special week of broadcasts live from Rome in May 2027.

What’s Happening:

The View—now in its milestone 30th season—will film a week of episodes in Rome in May 2027 as part of its anniversary celebrations.

The news was announced live on the show today by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, in conjunction with her birthday segment.

The show is partnering with Scenic Group, the parent company of Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours, which will sponsor the Rome location week and host a cruise‑vacation sweepstakes.

Viewers can expect with great guests and a guided tour of the beautiful country, exploring the food, the culture and everything Italy has to offer.

Fans can enter via the show’s website, theview.tv, for a chance to win a Mediterranean luxury yacht voyage aboard the all‑new Emerald Raiya. This is the first of four sweepstakes planned around Season 30.

Season 30 premiered September 8, 2026, returning the full co‑hosting lineup of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

The season has featured a host of notable guests, including Lizzo, Andrew Garfield, Colin Kaepernick, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and more.

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