Karla Souza Tapped for Leading Role in New "Grey's Anatomy" Texas Spinoff
The new series, set in West Texas, marks a geographic shift for the franchise, with production moving to New Mexico.
Karla Souza, known for her role in How to Get Away with Murder, has been cast as a lead in ABC's upcoming Texas-based Grey's Anatomy spinoff.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Karla Souza, known for her roles in How to Get Away with Murder and Home Economics, has been cast in the new Grey's Anatomy spinoff – the first actor to be cast.
- Souza will play Carolina “Lina” Hall, a haunted and cynical doctor in her 40s who runs a medical center in a small town in West Texas.
- This marks a reunion for Souza with creator Shonda Rhimes, with whom she previously worked on How to Get Away with Murder.
- Described as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere,” this new Texas-based spinoff will bring a new twist to the well-known Grey's Anatomy universe.
- Despite the series' Texas setting, the production had hoped to film the series in California, with help from the state's film and television tax incentive system.
- However, we recently learned that the series had its application for a tax credit rejected twice.
- As a result, production is expected to begin in early 2027 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, targeting a premiere during the 2027-28 television season.
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