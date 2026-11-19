We got an early look at the new outdoor kiosk and sampled its Pepperoni Pizza Egg Roll and non-alcoholic Pomegranate-Blueberry Refresher.

Bountiful Valley Brews is already becoming a new stop for snacks and drinks at Disney California Adventure, and Magic Key Holders got an early taste of what's on offer! The new kiosk soft-opened today, November 18, giving eligible passholders an opportunity to check out the location ahead of its official opening.

What’s Happening:

Located along the walkway between Buena Vista Street and Avengers Campus, Bountiful Valley Brews brings a new outdoor beverage stop to the park.

The rustic, brewery-inspired location also features an outdoor seating area, with mobile ordering available through the Disneyland app.

We started our visit with the Pepperoni Pizza Egg Roll, served with pesto dipping sauce. The savory snack puts a pizza-inspired spin on the familiar egg roll, offering a bite-sized option to pair with one of the location's beverages.

For something to drink, we tried the Pomegranate-Blueberry Refresher, the non-alcoholic option on the specialty drink menu. It combines pomegranate and lime juices with blueberry foam and is topped with fresh berries. The colorful beverage offers a fruity alternative for guests who aren't looking for an alcoholic drink.

There are several additional specialty beverages on the opening menu, including the Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini, made with vodka, pomegranate and lime juices, and blueberry foam. The Strawberry-Mango Margarita features tequila with strawberry, mango, orange, and lime juices, finished with a chile-lime rim. Guests can also order the Southern Whiskey Peach Tea, made with whiskey and peach black tea and garnished with a peach gummy ring.

Those interested in sampling more than one cocktail can order the Bountiful Valley Cocktail Flight, which includes the Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini, Strawberry-Mango Margarita, and Southern Whiskey Peach Tea. Select craft beers and micheladas will also be available.

Bountiful Valley Brews officially opens to all park guests on Thursday, November 19. Following today's Magic Key Holder soft opening, the new kiosk will offer another spot to grab a drink and a light bite while exploring Disney California Adventure.

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