Photos: Bountiful Valley Brews Soft-Opens at Disney California Adventure for Magic Key Holders
We got an early look at the new outdoor kiosk and sampled its Pepperoni Pizza Egg Roll and non-alcoholic Pomegranate-Blueberry Refresher.
Bountiful Valley Brews is already becoming a new stop for snacks and drinks at Disney California Adventure, and Magic Key Holders got an early taste of what's on offer! The new kiosk soft-opened today, November 18, giving eligible passholders an opportunity to check out the location ahead of its official opening.
What’s Happening:
- Located along the walkway between Buena Vista Street and Avengers Campus, Bountiful Valley Brews brings a new outdoor beverage stop to the park.
- The rustic, brewery-inspired location also features an outdoor seating area, with mobile ordering available through the Disneyland app.
- We started our visit with the Pepperoni Pizza Egg Roll, served with pesto dipping sauce. The savory snack puts a pizza-inspired spin on the familiar egg roll, offering a bite-sized option to pair with one of the location's beverages.
- For something to drink, we tried the Pomegranate-Blueberry Refresher, the non-alcoholic option on the specialty drink menu. It combines pomegranate and lime juices with blueberry foam and is topped with fresh berries. The colorful beverage offers a fruity alternative for guests who aren't looking for an alcoholic drink.
- There are several additional specialty beverages on the opening menu, including the Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini, made with vodka, pomegranate and lime juices, and blueberry foam. The Strawberry-Mango Margarita features tequila with strawberry, mango, orange, and lime juices, finished with a chile-lime rim. Guests can also order the Southern Whiskey Peach Tea, made with whiskey and peach black tea and garnished with a peach gummy ring.
- Those interested in sampling more than one cocktail can order the Bountiful Valley Cocktail Flight, which includes the Vodka Pomegranate-Blueberry Martini, Strawberry-Mango Margarita, and Southern Whiskey Peach Tea. Select craft beers and micheladas will also be available.
- Bountiful Valley Brews officially opens to all park guests on Thursday, November 19. Following today's Magic Key Holder soft opening, the new kiosk will offer another spot to grab a drink and a light bite while exploring Disney California Adventure.
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