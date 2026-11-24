Players can collect a free Avengers Shield and explore boards inspired by Latveria and the X-Mansion.

Doomsday is coming...to Monopoly. The popular mobile game Monopoly Go! is adding a lot of brand-new Avengers: Doomsday content, including collectibles, gameplay, and a chance to face Doom himself.

What's Happening:

According to Scopely, the Doomsday Go! season runs from November 25, 2026, through January 27, 2027. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.

The season’s additions include: Doomstadt and X-Mansion boards: Players can visit locations including Doctor Doom’s castle in Latveria and the X-Mansion. Doctor Doom Hero Battle: A timed Flash event will let players face Doom in a Coin Flip battle. Marvel-themed minigames: Players can race alongside superheroes and make comic-inspired collectibles. Super Stickers and Super Tokens: Ultra-rare versions of select stickers unlock exclusive, permanent Super Token cosmetics. Super Hero Smash: A new ability in the Treasures minigame can destroy between 25% and 100% of the remaining tiles, depending on its charge.

The season’s album contains 23 sticker sets featuring characters including Thor, Iron Man, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Spider-Man.

Players who have passed Board 4 can claim a free Avengers Shield during the season.

This isn’t Marvel’s first trip around the board: Laughing Place previously covered the game’s Fantastic Four event in 2025.

Check out the promo for the crossover event below.



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