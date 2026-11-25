A new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday arrived this week and in addition to being the most-watched trailer ever in the first 24 hours, it apparently did its job to entice people to see the movie, as Avengers: Doomsday has crossed an important milestone on the way to its box office success.

What's Happening:

According to Deadline, sources say Avengers: Doomsday has sold well over $100 million in advance tickets ahead of its December 18 release.

Deadline also reports that NRG’s initial tracking projects a $270 million domestic opening weekend.

Brand New Day currently holds the domestic opening-weekend record at approximately $360 million, followed by Endgame at $357.1 million. Both figures include the U.S. and Canada and are not adjusted for inflation.

Tickets for Infinity Vision-certified premium screenings went on sale July 20, followed by general 2D and 3D showtimes on August 14.

Infinity Vision is Disney’s certification for premium large-format theaters. Doomsday shares its December 18 release date with Dune: Part Three, which has the IMAX opening window.

As we get closer to release, we'll likely see even more tickets sold as some fans get excited for the film's eventual debut.





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