“Avengers: Doomsday” Presales Hits Milestone Following Trailer Release
The Russo brothers’ Marvel film arrives in theaters on December 18
A new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday arrived this week and in addition to being the most-watched trailer ever in the first 24 hours, it apparently did its job to entice people to see the movie, as Avengers: Doomsday has crossed an important milestone on the way to its box office success.
What's Happening:
- According to Deadline, sources say Avengers: Doomsday has sold well over $100 million in advance tickets ahead of its December 18 release.
- Deadline also reports that NRG’s initial tracking projects a $270 million domestic opening weekend.
- Brand New Day currently holds the domestic opening-weekend record at approximately $360 million, followed by Endgame at $357.1 million. Both figures include the U.S. and Canada and are not adjusted for inflation.
- Tickets for Infinity Vision-certified premium screenings went on sale July 20, followed by general 2D and 3D showtimes on August 14.
- Infinity Vision is Disney’s certification for premium large-format theaters. Doomsday shares its December 18 release date with Dune: Part Three, which has the IMAX opening window.
- As we get closer to release, we'll likely see even more tickets sold as some fans get excited for the film's eventual debut.
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