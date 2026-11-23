We're less than a month away from the release of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. While such a wait may be excruciating for fans excited to see the next big chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, those fans have received an early holiday present in the form of one last trailer for the film.

What's Happening:

This morning, Marvel Studios dropped a final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, ahead of the film's release.

While the previous trailers for Doomsday have spotlighted the incredible cast appearing in the film, it's still far from clear how all the various scenes fit together into a cohesive story.

This time around, we're getting a bit more context for those thrilling teases.

The film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU, this time as Victor Von Doom, the villain of the film.

He's also featured on the new one-sheet:

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday are on sale now.

In fact, starting today, standalone and bundle subscribers can purchase tickets for the film through the Disney+ app.

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