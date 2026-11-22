Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Simu Liu Launch "Avengers: Doomsday" Global Tour at Las Vegas Grand Prix
The film’s race-weekend presence stretched from a trackside show car to the Sphere and an Avengers-themed aircraft.
Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Simu Liu kicked off the global press tour for Avengers: Doomsday in Las Vegas by attending the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Studios launched the Avengers: Doomsday global tour at the November 21 Grand Prix, with Evans, Mackie and Liu representing the upcoming ensemble film.
- Evans returns as Steve Rogers, while Mackie plays Sam Wilson, the current Captain America, and Liu reprises his role as Shang-Chi.
- In fact, a recent teaser had some fun with the film’s multiple Captain Americas, including Wyatt Russell’s John Walker.
- The cast appearance was part of a larger Doomsday presence around the race:
- A film-wrapped Formula 1 show car was on display trackside.
- The Sphere featured a display with the film’s logo, superhero team insignias and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.
- Archer Aviation showcased a branded Midnight air taxi. As Laughing Place previously reported, the aircraft also marked an early-stage transportation research collaboration between Archer and Walt Disney Imagineering.
- Marvel previously announced nine locations for the global tour: Las Vegas, São Paulo, Gold Coast, Rome, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Toronto and Los Angeles.
- Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from three universes to face a new threat. The ensemble includes Downey as Doctor Doom, along with Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.
- Catch Avengers: Doomsday for yourself in theaters beginning December 18, 2026.
More Marvel News:
- Play the music! The Muppets feature in a new comic from Marvel inspired by Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- Robert Downey Jr. looks back on his Marvel history and his return as Doctor Doom in a new Avengers: Doomsday featurette.
- The re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will include a new scene featuring Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple and other surprises.
- VisionQuest has raked in some pretty big numbers with its finale, becoming the most watched Marvel series finale on Disney+ in over three years.