The film’s race-weekend presence stretched from a trackside show car to the Sphere and an Avengers-themed aircraft.

Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Simu Liu kicked off the global press tour for Avengers: Doomsday in Las Vegas by attending the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

What's Happening:

Marvel Studios launched the Avengers: Doomsday global tour at the November 21 Grand Prix, with Evans, Mackie and Liu representing the upcoming ensemble film.

Evans returns as Steve Rogers, while Mackie plays Sam Wilson, the current Captain America, and Liu reprises his role as Shang-Chi.

In fact, a recent teaser had some fun with the film’s multiple Captain Americas, including Wyatt Russell’s John Walker.

The cast appearance was part of a larger Doomsday presence around the race: A film-wrapped Formula 1 show car was on display trackside. The Sphere featured a display with the film’s logo, superhero team insignias and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Archer Aviation showcased a branded Midnight air taxi. As Laughing Place previously reported, the aircraft also marked an early-stage transportation research collaboration between Archer and Walt Disney Imagineering.



Marvel previously announced nine locations for the global tour: Las Vegas, São Paulo, Gold Coast, Rome, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Toronto and Los Angeles.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from three universes to face a new threat. The ensemble includes Downey as Doctor Doom, along with Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

Catch Avengers: Doomsday for yourself in theaters beginning December 18, 2026.

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