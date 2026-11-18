We are exactly one month from the release of Avengers: Doomsday in theaters. Marvel Studios took the occasion to release a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday. This one isn't so much about the film as it is about the experience of making it, for one, Robert Downey Jr.

What's Happening:

A new video has dropped on social media from Marvel Studios, titled "The Return." The return in question is that of Robert Downey Jr., who will appear in the film as the villain Doctor Doom.

Downey speaks about the experience of wrapping up his time as Tony Stark/Iron Man after Avengers: Endgame, believing he was done, but then clearly being excited by the idea of returning, and the shocking way to do it.

Downey speaks a little bit about Doom as a character, which honestly gives us some of the best insight so far. While Doctor Doom has been at the forefront of the marketing for Doomsday, details about how the character will actually fit into the story have been surprisingly minimal.

Check it out:

In addition to the new video, we also got a collection of character posters showing off the film's massive cast, which, thanks to Twitter's expanded photo options, looks bigger than ever.

In ONE MONTH, Doomsday arrives. pic.twitter.com/MmP3JiowEg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 18, 2026

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