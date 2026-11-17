Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, and now it's ready for a victory lap. Earlier this fall, it was reported that a re-release with added footage would open in theaters, and now we know exactly when that will happen.

What's Happening:

According to Deadline, the new version of Brand New Day, titled Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day, arrives in theaters December 4. Tickets go on sale November 19.

The extended cut includes new scenes, including at least one featuring Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, also known as the Night Nurse. Dawson previously revealed that she filmed an appearance that was removed from the original release.

Claire was a recurring character across Marvel’s Netflix series, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

As Laughing Place previously reported, plans for a re-release with Dawson’s scene surfaced in September, though no date had been announced yet.

Sony has also teased additional surprises for the extended cut without detailing what they are.

The re-release arrives after the original film’s digital debut and ahead of its December 15 physical-media release. It has not been announced whether the extended cut will be included in home releases.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, Brand New Day opened July 31 and has earned more than $2.5 billion worldwide.

The December release is, at least in part, a strategy for awards season, as it will put the film back in front of the memory of those considering nominations for the 2027 film awards.

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