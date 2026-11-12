Shanghai Disney Resort Teasing Spider-Man Roller Coaster News

Shanghai Disney Resort may not have a second gate on the way, but the Disney Park still has a lot to be excited about. There's a brand new resort hotel opening in a matter of days, and a brand new Spider-Man roller coaster on the way, where something is happening...





What’s Happening:

A new Instagram post from the Shanghai Disney Resort is captioned with “Someone’s definitely up to something!”

Alongside the text is a short clip that includes those mischievous Spider-Bots that we know will feature in the upcoming Spider-Man roller coaster.

The video shows the bots examining a blank wall, and then collecting paint supplies, though it gives us a "To Be Continued..." before revealing anything more.

Give it a look yourself:

Clearly, the bots are going to put something on that wall. The question is what.

There are some obvious pieces of information that we don't yet have about the coaster that we could be about to get. One is its name, as no official name has been given to the attraction yet. The other missing data point is when the new attraction will open.

The coaster has been undergoing testing recently, so the attraction is getting closer and closer to being ready for guests.

We usually get an opening season before we get a specific date. I'd wager the name of the coaster and the opening window are both set to be revealed soon.

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