Shanghai Disney Resort Shares a Closer Look Inside the New Disney Enchanted Star Hotel

The newest hotel at Shanghai Disney Resort looks truly "enchanted"

The fabled second gate at Shanghai Disney Resort is, according to reports, no longer happening, but that doesn't mean Disney's property in China won't keep growing. The newest resort hotel in the Disney portfolio is set to open next month, and now we have a look at what will be going on when the Enchanted Star Hotel opens for guests.

What's Happening:

A new post on the Disney Parks Blog has dropped images inside the Enchanted Star Hotel, the new resort set to open at Shanghai Disneyland on December 16.

The first thing you'll see is the lobby, which looks quite lovely with its spiraling chandelier. The fixture will host some sort of "evening surprise," according to Disney.

The arched window perfectly frames the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

The grand staircase features beautiful magnolia artwork adjacent to some lovely Mulan artwork.

The lobby also features a Sorcerer Mickey statue near the window.

The hotel consists of 400 guest rooms and suites.

Enchanted Star Deluxe rooms are available with or without a park view.

The Enchanted Star Dream Rooms are designed for families, with a hidden fold-down bed for kids that features Duffy and Friends artwork.

Enchanted Star Club Rooms give guests access to the Celestial Club Concierge Lounge and personalized Concierge services.

The Starlight Suite and Celestial Suite give guests all the Enchanted Star Room amenities with even more space.

When it comes to dining, the Enchanted Star hotel has some really wonderful options.

The Enchanted Seasons Restaurant is the main dining location, with a breakfast buffet and a semi-buffet dinner.

Private dining is also available at the Enchanted Seasons for those looking for a more personalized experience.

Those looking for a quick bite can enjoy the Journey Cafe.

The Celestial Club is available on the top level for those with Club or Suite rooms.

Finally, near the Mickey and Pals Pool Pavilion is the Pelican Poolside Cafe.

Special Character Experiences will be available, including Mickey Mouse appearing in the Celestial Club, a Chip & Dale dance party in the lobby, and Goofy appearing at the pool. Daisy or Clarabelle will be on hand for a special Swing into Shanghai jazz experience in the lobby every evening.

Enchanted Star sports both an indoor and outdoor pool, as well as a splash pad play area for kids.

Indoor and outdoor play areas are available in the form of the Pixie Dust Playground and the Winnie the Pooh Playhouse.

Shanghai Disney Enchanted Star Hotel opens December 16.

More Shanghai Disney Resort News:

In addition to opening a new hotel, Shanghai Disney Resort has also announced its first official partner hotel.

Here's what Shanghai Disney has planned for its Winter Frostival celebration.

Shanghai Disneyland is currently celebrating Mickey and Minnie's birthday in style.