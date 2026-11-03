Disney Cruise Line Launches Disney Adventure Pop-Up Experience at Shanghai Disney Resort
The immersive exhibition previews features of the Disney Adventure, the first ship to homeport in Asia.
Disney Cruise Line has set sail with a new pop-up experience at Shanghai Disney Resort, offering visitors to the resort a taste of what awaits aboard the Disney Adventure.
What's Happening:
- According to China Daily, Disney Cruise Line has unveiled its first pop-up experience in China at Shanghai Disney Resort’s Disneytown, adjacent to Shanghai Disneyland.
- The interactive exhibition opens to the public on November 4 and will run through January 15, 2027.
- The centerpiece is a 40-meter installation inspired by the Disney Adventure cruise ship, featuring immersive displays and interactive screens.
- Statues of Captain Mickey and Minnie greet visitors, while the exhibition showcases themed areas representing Disney, Pixar, and Marvel.
- Elsewhere, guests will come across detailed ship models and cross-section artwork, giving a closer look at the vessel's interior design.
- The Disney Adventure is currently offering three and four-night itineraries from Singapore, with select four-night sailings calling at Langkawi, Malaysia, beginning December 31.
- Those looking to sail aboard the Disney Adventure can currently save with discounts ranging from 20% to 40% off, depending on dates.
- Later this month, a new Disney+ documentary from National Geographic will go behind the scenes of the Disney Adventure.
What They're Saying:
- Sarah Fox, vice-president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line: "The Disney Adventure opens an exciting new chapter for Disney Cruise Line in Asia.... Our collaboration with Shanghai Disney Resort gives guests in the Chinese mainland a special way to step into that story before beginning their holiday in Singapore."
- Andrew Bolstein, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: "This new activation gives guests more reasons to visit the resort and discover the many ways Disney delights audiences across the region."
More Shanghai Disney Resort News:
- Following in the footsteps of other Disney resorts across the globe, Shanghai Disney Resort has launched an Official Partner Hotel Program.
- The resort's third on-site hotel, Disney Enchanted Star Hotel, will officially open on December 16, 2026.
- Plans for a potential second park at Shanghai Disney Resort have reportedly been shelved.
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse are getting a birthday celebration worthy of the Mouse House at Shanghai Disneyland, with 10 days of festivities planned for November.
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