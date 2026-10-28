New Nat Geo Doc Focusing on Disney's Largest Ship Set to Arrive Next Month

Did the budget for the doc double too?

A new Disney Cruise Line documentary is set to debut that will surely be something that fans of the fleet will want to watch, as it focuses on perhaps the most unique of the Disney ships.

What's Happening:

A new documentary is coming to Disney+, and Disney Cruise Line fans will want to pay attention to this one.

The new doc, Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course, is set to tell the story behind Disney Cruise Line's most unique ship yet - the Disney Adventure.

From National Geographic, the new documentary will likely explore the origins of the ship, and how Disney turned it into the largest in their fleet.

The new ship, originally purchased by Disney from a failing company mid build, made its maiden voyage earlier this year.

Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course arrives on Disney+ on November 28, 2026.

The Story Behind The Story:

Okay, we don't know much about the new doc just yet, aside from a debut date and that it will focus on the Disney Adventure.

What we'd really like to hear more about is how this ship was acquired by the Walt Disney Company, in a deal where it was sold for pennies on the dollar from the now defunct Genting corporation.

The company was folding, and this ship (formerly the Global Dream) was left partially complete and left Disney to finish the gargantuan vessel.

Over time, Disney put nearly twice their budget into transforming the ship into something that Disney fans would recognize, coming in at roughly the cost of a brand new ship altogether.

We're not sure how Nat Geo will approach this origin story, but we hope that there is more than a casual mention of where it came from.