Play the Music with The Muppets in Special Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Comic from Marvel Comics
The one-shot tells two original stories inspired by the Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction.
Earlier this year, The Muppets took over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Now, their new attraction is inspiring a new comic from Marvel Comics.
What's Happening:
- Created in collaboration with The Muppets Studio and Walt Disney Imagineering, Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets — Play the Music! #1 comes from writers Jason Loo and Ashley Allen and artists Paco Medina and Álvaro López.
- In the first story, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and the rest of the gang must keep the crowd entertained when The Electric Mayhem doesn’t show up for its concert.
- A second adventure heads to Muppet Labs, where Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker unveil the L.I.M.O. (Lengthy Immediate Motion Object) to help get the band to the show.
- This marks the latest exciting collaboration between Marvel Comics and The Muppets, following popular variant cover programs and The Muppets Take The Marvel Universe #1, the hit crossover one-shot published earlier this year.
- Be sure to pick up Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets — Play the Music! #1 for yourself when it hits comic book stores on February 10, 2027.
More on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets:
- For more on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, check out our coverage of the reimagined attraction prior to its official opening this summer.
- Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
- And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.
- The attraction is now running a special "Obligatory Holiday Overlay" just for the festive season.
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