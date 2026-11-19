Walt Disney Imagineering and Archer Aviation Team Up to Explore the Future of Transportation with Avengers-Themed Aircraft
The collaboration kicked off at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with an "Avengers: Doomsday"-themed aircraft.
Walt Disney Imagineering is teaming up with aircraft manufacturer Archer on an exploratory research collaboration – marking the announcement with an Avengers: Doomsday-themed aircraft in Las Vegas.
What's Happening:
- Archer Aviation and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D have announced a new collaboration exploring innovative ideas for the future of transportation.
- The early-stage research partnership brings together Archer’s expertise in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with Disney Imagineering’s creativity and technological innovation.
- Both teams will explore creative, technical, and experiential concepts to better understand future transportation possibilities.
- The collaboration kicked off at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Archer showcased its Midnight aircraft featuring custom Avengers: Doomsday and Disney branding.
- The appearance was also part of Archer’s previously announced global air taxi partnership with Formula 1.
- While still in its exploratory stages, the collaboration aims to combine aviation technology and Disney storytelling to imagine new transportation experiences.
- Elsewhere in Las Vegas, Doomsday also took over the iconic Sphere – shifting between the Avengers: Doomsday logo and the insignias for the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.
- Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.
More Marvel News:
- Play the music! The Muppets feature in a new comic from Marvel inspired by Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- Robert Downey Jr. looks back on his Marvel history and his return as Doctor Doom in a new Avengers: Doomsday featurette.
- The re-release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will include a new scene featuring Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple and other surprises.
- VisionQuest has raked in some pretty big numbers with its finale, becoming the most watched Marvel series finale on Disney+ in over three years.