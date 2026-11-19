The collaboration kicked off at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with an "Avengers: Doomsday"-themed aircraft.

Walt Disney Imagineering is teaming up with aircraft manufacturer Archer on an exploratory research collaboration – marking the announcement with an Avengers: Doomsday-themed aircraft in Las Vegas.

What's Happening:

Archer Aviation and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D have announced a new collaboration exploring innovative ideas for the future of transportation.

The early-stage research partnership brings together Archer’s expertise in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with Disney Imagineering’s creativity and technological innovation.

Both teams will explore creative, technical, and experiential concepts to better understand future transportation possibilities.

The collaboration kicked off at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Archer showcased its Midnight aircraft featuring custom Avengers: Doomsday and Disney branding.

The appearance was also part of Archer’s previously announced global air taxi partnership with Formula 1.

While still in its exploratory stages, the collaboration aims to combine aviation technology and Disney storytelling to imagine new transportation experiences.

Elsewhere in Las Vegas, Doomsday also took over the iconic Sphere – shifting between the Avengers: Doomsday logo and the insignias for the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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