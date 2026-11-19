The Sphere in Las Vegas is signaling that Doomsday is almost here.

The road to Avengers: Doomsday runs through Las Vegas. The first stop on the Avengers: Doomsday press tour is Las Vegas, and the film has already made a big impact by taking over the iconic Las Vegas Sphere.

What's Happening:

The Las Vegas Sphere has already been home to some iconic experiences, but it can now add one more, as it has become a huge (literally) advertisement for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

A post by Marvel Studios to Instagram shows off what's currently on the sphere. The video shifts between the Avengers: Doomsday logo and the insignias for the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, before giving us a look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom and the film's official release date.

Check it out:

Las Vegas is the first stop on the Avengers: Doomsday Global Tour.

As Laughing Place previously reported, the tour cities are: Las Vegas São Paulo Gold Coast, Australia Rome London Seoul Shanghai Toronto Los Angeles

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in U.S. theaters on December 18, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

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