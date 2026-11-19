"Avengers: Doomsday" Comes to the Las Vegas Sphere
The Sphere in Las Vegas is signaling that Doomsday is almost here.
The road to Avengers: Doomsday runs through Las Vegas. The first stop on the Avengers: Doomsday press tour is Las Vegas, and the film has already made a big impact by taking over the iconic Las Vegas Sphere.
What's Happening:
- The Las Vegas Sphere has already been home to some iconic experiences, but it can now add one more, as it has become a huge (literally) advertisement for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
- A post by Marvel Studios to Instagram shows off what's currently on the sphere. The video shifts between the Avengers: Doomsday logo and the insignias for the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, before giving us a look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom and the film's official release date.
- Check it out:
- Las Vegas is the first stop on the Avengers: Doomsday Global Tour.
- As Laughing Place previously reported, the tour cities are:
- Las Vegas
- São Paulo
- Gold Coast, Australia
- Rome
- London
- Seoul
- Shanghai
- Toronto
- Los Angeles
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in U.S. theaters on December 18, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.
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