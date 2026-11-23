D23 Gold Members Can See "Avengers: Doomsday" Slightly Early with Newly Announced Fan Screenings
Gold Members can catch the Marvel movie on December 17, one day before its theatrical release.
D23 Gold Members, Assemble! Special member-exclusive screenings of Avengers: Doomsday are coming to Disney Springs and Los Angeles one day ahead of the film's theatrical release.
What's Happening:
- D23 Gold Members can assemble for Avengers: Doomsday screenings at Disney Springs and in Los Angeles on December 17, ahead of the film’s December 18 theatrical release.
- Specifically, these screenings will take place on Thursday, December 17, at 11 a.m. local time at two theaters:
- AMC Disney Springs 24 at Disney Springs
- AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets cost $15 plus a $3 processing fee per person and go on sale Wednesday, November 25, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
- Each ticket includes access to the screening, a regular popcorn voucher and a fountain drink voucher.
- Gold Members may purchase a ticket for themselves and up to one guest. Availability is limited and tickets are sold first-come, first-served.
More on Avengers: Doomsday
- In Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.
- We just got the final trailer for the film, which largely focuses on the return of Steve Rogers in the first half, before we get glimpses of all the other (announced so far) heroes – like the just announced return of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.
- Meanwhile, visitors to Disney California Adventure will soon be able to meet with Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere on December 18.
More Disney Movie News:
- Read our review of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, where Lacey Chabert gets her Disney Princess moment with Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, and a cameo from Jodi Benson.
- Jennifer Lawrence has provided an update on the Miss Piggy movie that's currently in development from her, Emma Stone, and Cole Escola.
- Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Simu Liu kicked off the global press tour for Avengers: Doomsday at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
- A new documentary is in the works celebrating the life and legacy of Disney Legend Wolfgang “Woolie” Reitherman, one of Walt Disney’s legendary Nine Old Men.
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