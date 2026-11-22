Cole Escola is writing the Muppet star’s solo feature, which Lawrence is producing with Emma Stone.

A year after learning that a Miss Piggy-centric movie was in development from producers Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, we've finally gotten an update on the film's progress.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence, who is producing the film with Emma Stone, said that a first draft of the script has been completed.

Lawrence shared the update in response to a fan question during her November 19 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After expressing hesitation about revealing too much, Lawrence said: “Um, we have a first draft!”

In a similar situation, Lawrence first announced the project in November 2025 on the Las Culturistas podcast. She and Stone are producing, with Oh, Mary! creator and Tony Award winner Cole Escola writing the screenplay.

Lawrence previously said the idea grew out of a friend’s suggestion that Miss Piggy could be canceled, though she stressed that it was not necessarily the film’s plot.

The actress also noted that she and Stone would "have to" appear in the movie as well.

Miss Piggy was performed by Frank Oz from the character's heyday on The Muppet Show in the 1970s until puppeteer Eric Jacobson took over the role around 2002.

If this movie comes to fruition, it would be the first theatrical Muppet movie since 2014's Muppets Most Wanted.

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