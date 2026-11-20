Based on an idea by Macaulay Culkin, the film is being written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Kevin McCallister could be setting traps again—or finding himself on the other side of them. A new Home Alone sequel starring Macaulay Culkin is in early development at 20th Century Studios.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that a new Home Alone film is in development at 20th Century Studios, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg set to write the script based on an idea from Culkin.

Culkin discussed his idea with Disney Motion Pictures head David Greenbaum over the summer. The concept approaches the story from the perspective of an older Kevin who is now a father.

The actor previously floated an idea in which Kevin has to get back into his home while his own son sets traps for him.

Culkin played Kevin in the original 1990 film and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992, which were both directed by Chris Columbus.

Disney declined to comment to Deadline. No release date or additional casting has been announced.

The franchise continued without Culkin in subsequent films, including the 2021 Disney+ release Home Sweet Home Alone.

In much more immediate news, Home Alone fans can enjoy special meals this holiday season at McDonald's, complete with some fun socks!

More Disney Movie News: