"Home Alone" Sequel Focusing on an Adult Kevin McCallister in Development at 20th Century Studios
Based on an idea by Macaulay Culkin, the film is being written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
Kevin McCallister could be setting traps again—or finding himself on the other side of them. A new Home Alone sequel starring Macaulay Culkin is in early development at 20th Century Studios.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that a new Home Alone film is in development at 20th Century Studios, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg set to write the script based on an idea from Culkin.
- Culkin discussed his idea with Disney Motion Pictures head David Greenbaum over the summer. The concept approaches the story from the perspective of an older Kevin who is now a father.
- The actor previously floated an idea in which Kevin has to get back into his home while his own son sets traps for him.
- Culkin played Kevin in the original 1990 film and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992, which were both directed by Chris Columbus.
- Disney declined to comment to Deadline. No release date or additional casting has been announced.
- The franchise continued without Culkin in subsequent films, including the 2021 Disney+ release Home Sweet Home Alone.
- In much more immediate news, Home Alone fans can enjoy special meals this holiday season at McDonald's, complete with some fun socks!
More Disney Movie News:
- With just five days to go until the release of Disney's Hexed, the film's Original Soundtrack has been released on streaming platforms.
- Two new faces are joining Lilo and Stitch for their next live-action adventure: Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon and Fallout actress Teagan Meredith.
- A new trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point has dropped revealing some of the film's new and returning voice cast.
- During the premiere event for Hallmark's Holiday Ever After, one star showed off an upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection Belle-inspired dress.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now