Josh Peck returns as Eddie, while Ashley Park and Coco Jones take over familiar roles.

The herd is heading back to the Lost World in a new trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point. Disney has also announced more of the voice cast, including returning performers and new voices for some familiar characters.

What's Happening:

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for Ice Age: Boiling Point, which opens exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027 .

. The adventure takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck and the rest of the herd into unexplored corners of the Lost World, where they encounter dinosaurs and lava. Scrat is joined by Baby Scrat and the much larger Jurassic Scrat.

Disney announced the following additions to the voice cast: Ashley Park as Zee Josh Peck as Eddie Vincent Tong as Crash Adam DeVine as Julian Coco Jones as Peaches Chris Wedge as Scrat Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat Dee Bradley Baker as Jurassic Scrat Eduardo Franco as Bodi James Austin Johnson as Clarence the Sprout Master

The cast includes a mix of returning voices and changes from earlier films. Peck and DeVine reprise their roles as Eddie and Julian, respectively. Tong returns as Crash from The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, in which Justina Machado voiced Zee; Park takes over that role in the new film. Jones voices Manny and Ellie’s daughter Peaches, previously voiced by Keke Palmer in Ice Age: Collision Course.

Previously announced returning stars include: Ray Romano as Manny John Leguizamo as Sid Denis Leary as Diego Queen Latifah as Ellie Simon Pegg as Buck

John C. Donkin, who directed The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, directs the new film, with franchise veteran Lori Forte producing.

The realm of The Lost World previously appeared in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

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