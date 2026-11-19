Jacob Batalon and Teagan Meredith Join the Cast of "Lilo & Stitch 2"
The two actors join the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel in undisclosed roles.
Two new faces are joining Lilo and Stitch for their next live-action adventure: Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon and Fallout actress Teagan Meredith.
What's Happening:
- According to Deadline, Batalon and Meredith have joined the cast of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 2 in undisclosed roles, which is now in production in Hawaiʻi.
- Disney also confirmed that Maia Kealoha will return as Lilo, alongside Courtney B. Vance, Kaipo Dudoit, Amy Hill, Tia Carrere and Billy Magnussen.
- Batalon plays Ned Leeds in the Marvel/Sony Spider-Man films, while Meredith’s previous credits include Fallout and The Terror: Devil in Silver.
- While the sequel’s plot has not been revealed, Disney previously announced that Angel will appear. The pink experiment was introduced in Lilo & Stitch: The Series.
- The sequel to the hugely successful live-action adaptation will be directed by the co-writer and co-director of the original animated Lilo & Stitch, Chris Sanders.
- Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening last year, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally. The film went on to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
- Fans can now stream the film on Disney+. Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.
- Lilo & Stitch 2 hits theaters on May 26, 2028.
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