The two actors join the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel in undisclosed roles.

Two new faces are joining Lilo and Stitch for their next live-action adventure: Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon and Fallout actress Teagan Meredith.

What's Happening:

According to Deadline, Batalon and Meredith have joined the cast of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 2 in undisclosed roles, which is now in production in Hawaiʻi.

Disney also confirmed that Maia Kealoha will return as Lilo, alongside Courtney B. Vance, Kaipo Dudoit, Amy Hill, Tia Carrere and Billy Magnussen.

Batalon plays Ned Leeds in the Marvel/Sony Spider-Man films, while Meredith’s previous credits include Fallout and The Terror: Devil in Silver.

While the sequel’s plot has not been revealed, Disney previously announced that Angel will appear. The pink experiment was introduced in Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

The sequel to the hugely successful live-action adaptation will be directed by the co-writer and co-director of the original animated Lilo & Stitch, Chris Sanders.

Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening last year, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally. The film went on to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Fans can now stream the film on Disney+. Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.

Lilo & Stitch 2 hits theaters on May 26, 2028.

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