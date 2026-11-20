Disney's "Hexed" Soundtrack Released with Kris Bowers' Score and Hailee Steinfeld's "Magic"
Plus, the score to "Lilo & Scratch" is also now available.
With just five days to go until the release of Disney's Hexed, the film's Original Soundtrack has been released on streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- The Hexed Original Soundtrack is now available to listen to on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
- Featuring a score from composer Kris Bowers, the album contains 43 pieces from Bowers’ score, as well as Hailee Steinfeld's (the voice of Billie) cover of "Magic" by The Cars.
- Bowers said he drew on natural elements for the score, sampling sounds from objects such as crystal bowls, metal and glass. As the filmmakers developed the idea of flight, he also incorporated manipulated bird sounds; one sound associated with Billie came from a bird sample adapted to be played on a keyboard.
- Bowers previously composed the score for Disney’s Haunted Mansion from 2023 and was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on The Wild Robot. He also co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary short The Last Repair Shop.
- In addition, the Disney’s Hexed Spotify playlist, including Steinfeld’s rendition of “Magic” and several needle drops that appear in the upcoming film, is now live.
Hexed Original Soundtrack Tracklist:
- Magic — Hailee Steinfeld
- A Foretelling Foretold
- Out and About
- Sorry, Bean
- Rules Rules Rules
- Outsider
- Billie the Kid
- Out of Sink
- What Happens If?
- Holy Smoly
- Enchanted Objects
- Ode to an Old Tome
- Not Really From Ohio
- Grand Entrance
- Two for Tea
- Billie Eyelash
- Beef Roger Crummchuk
- No Pet Names
- Know Your Limit
- Into the Wild
- Gibberish and Jazz Hands
- Easy Peasy
- You're Her
- Familiar Town
- Feels Familiar
- Mission Impossumble
- Close Encounter
- Don't Look Down
- Miasma
- Remove It from the Root
- Katharsis
- Fun Mom Alert
- Prophecy Plans
- Birds of a Feather
- Plan Billie
- Gouda Luck
- Billie's Choice
- Who Deserves the Moon?
- Maxing Gibbous
- Liminal Space
- Glow Up Up and Away
- I, Billie
- Moon Spell
- Hexed Main Theme
Hexed on Sirius XM:
- SiriusXM’s Disney Hits, channel 133, has announced programming tied to the soundtrack, kicking off next week:
- November 20: Be Our Guest 4 The Day featuring producer Demitri Lerios
- November 23: Extra Magic Hour
- November 23: Be Our Guest 4 The Day featuring composer Kris Bowers
- November 29: Disney’s Hexed Sunday Chill Hour
Lilo & Scratch Soundtrack:
- A new short from the world of Lilo & Stitch, titled Lilo & Scratch, will play in theaters in front of Hexed – and the soundtrack to that is also now available to stream.
- The six-track album features music from Haim Mazar and Grace Fisher, and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you stream your tunes.
Read More on Hexed:
- Last week, The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood was host to the world premiere of Hexed, which was attended by some of the film's stars like Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster.
- Following the premiere, the first social reactions to the film began to drop online, which so far prove to be pretty positive.
- Anyone with a Disney+ subscription can now watch a 5-minute special look at Hexed.
- Guests at Walt Disney World and Disneyland will soon be able to meet with Billie Doe herself.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.