Plus, the score to "Lilo & Scratch" is also now available.

With just five days to go until the release of Disney's Hexed, the film's Original Soundtrack has been released on streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

The Hexed Original Soundtrack is now available to listen to on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Featuring a score from composer Kris Bowers, the album contains 43 pieces from Bowers’ score, as well as Hailee Steinfeld's (the voice of Billie) cover of "Magic" by The Cars.

Bowers said he drew on natural elements for the score, sampling sounds from objects such as crystal bowls, metal and glass. As the filmmakers developed the idea of flight, he also incorporated manipulated bird sounds; one sound associated with Billie came from a bird sample adapted to be played on a keyboard.

Bowers previously composed the score for Disney’s Haunted Mansion from 2023 and was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on The Wild Robot. He also co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary short The Last Repair Shop.

In addition, the Disney’s Hexed Spotify playlist , including Steinfeld’s rendition of “Magic” and several needle drops that appear in the upcoming film, is now live.

Hexed Original Soundtrack Tracklist:

Magic — Hailee Steinfeld

A Foretelling Foretold

Out and About

Sorry, Bean

Rules Rules Rules

Outsider

Billie the Kid

Out of Sink

What Happens If?

Holy Smoly

Enchanted Objects

Ode to an Old Tome

Not Really From Ohio

Grand Entrance

Two for Tea

Billie Eyelash

Beef Roger Crummchuk

No Pet Names

Know Your Limit

Into the Wild

Gibberish and Jazz Hands

Easy Peasy

You're Her

Familiar Town

Feels Familiar

Mission Impossumble

Close Encounter

Don't Look Down

Miasma

Remove It from the Root

Katharsis

Fun Mom Alert

Prophecy Plans

Birds of a Feather

Plan Billie

Gouda Luck

Billie's Choice

Who Deserves the Moon?

Maxing Gibbous

Liminal Space

Glow Up Up and Away

I, Billie

Moon Spell

Hexed Main Theme

Hexed on Sirius XM:

SiriusXM’s Disney Hits, channel 133, has announced programming tied to the soundtrack, kicking off next week: November 20: Be Our Guest 4 The Day featuring producer Demitri Lerios November 23: Extra Magic Hour November 23: Be Our Guest 4 The Day featuring composer Kris Bowers November 29: Disney’s Hexed Sunday Chill Hour



Lilo & Scratch Soundtrack:

A new short from the world of Lilo & Stitch, titled Lilo & Scratch, will play in theaters in front of Hexed – and the soundtrack to that is also now available to stream.

The six-track album features music from Haim Mazar and Grace Fisher, and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you stream your tunes.

Read More on Hexed: