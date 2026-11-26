Ant-Man, Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four inspire new editions of the NBA star’s signature basketball shoes.

Adidas Basketball and Marvel Studios are bringing superhero style to the basketball court with a new footwear collection celebrating the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

Ahead of the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday, Adidas has teamed up with Marvel Studios to introduce two new superhero-inspired colorways of Anthony Edwards’ signature basketball shoes.

The Ant-Man edition pays homage to Edwards’ longtime nickname, featuring black, silver and red accents inspired by the Marvel superhero’s costume.

Meanwhile, the Doctor Doom edition incorporates the villain’s signature green and gray color scheme, drawing inspiration from his iconic armor and cloak.

Fans who purchase both colorways will receive a limited-edition collectible and qualify for a prize drawing.

Among the prizes are an exclusive Fantastic Four edition of the Anthony Edwards 3, featuring the superhero team’s signature blue and white colors, which will not be available for retail purchase.

Additional prizes include an Anthony Edwards Funko Pop! and an official Marvel Topps trading card featuring the basketball star, with drawings taking place in January.

All three Marvel-inspired designs will make their on-court debuts over the coming month.

Retailing for $130 each, the Ant-Man and Doctor Doom editions will launch on November 30 and December 4, respectively, through Adidas.com, select Adidas stores worldwide and FootLocker.com.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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