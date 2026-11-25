“Avengers: Doomsday” Final Trailer Breaks Records Becoming Disney's Most-Viewed Ever
Seems like fans are the ones assembling now.
The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer has assembled a record audience for Disney, less than a month before the film arrives in theaters.
What's Happening:
- According to Deadline, the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer drew 563 million views in its first 24 hours, the most ever for a trailer from a Disney-owned studio.
- That puts it in second place in movie history, among all movie trailers, for the most viewed, landing it behind the first trailer for Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- The final Doomsday trailer also surpassed the same film’s own teaser, which recorded 503 million views in its first day, and the Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl teaser, which drew 365 million views including its broadcast audience.
- Marvel released the final trailer on November 23, capturing the attention of fans as It features Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers alongside heroes including the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.
- The report also shares that the trailer generated nearly a million social mentions in its first 24 hours. The film’s countdown clock livestream also reached a peak of 306,000 concurrent viewers, which, in fairness, also started showing the trailer nonstop in lieu of the ticking clock that preceded it for weeks.
- In Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere on December 18.
Counting Down:
- While the countdown clock stream may have been playing the trailer on repeat, if fans really wanted to see the days, hours, and minutes tick away they could head to different cities around the country this holiday weekend.
- Five massive Avengers icons, equipped with countdown clocks, have arrived in five cities across the country, and will be there for one week only.
- These special icons call back to key moments in MCU history, and can be seen until Sunday, November 29.
- The heroes represented include:
- Thor in Santa Fe, NM
- T'Challa and Shuri in Oakland, CA
- Gambit in New Orleans, LA
- The Fantastic Four in New York City
- Captain America in New Jersey
- For more information and where to find these icons in these cities, be sure to check out the original reveal.
More Avengers: Doomsday News:
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