"Avengers: Doomsday" Infinity Vision Tickets Now on Sale on Fandango

Fandango launches Infinity Vision tickets, exclusive mystery collectible bundle, and a sweepstakes sending one lucky fan to the Avengers: Doomsday world premiere in Los Angeles.

Disney fans have another reason to assemble. Ahead of Marvel Studios' biggest cinematic event yet, Fandango has officially launched Infinity Vision ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans the chance to lock in their seats months before the film arrives in theaters. Even better, every eligible ticket purchase could bring fans one step closer to attending one of the most exclusive movie events of the year.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today, Infinity Vision tickets for Avengers: Doomsday are officially available through Fandango for the film's December 18 theatrical debut.

Alongside early ticket access, Fandango is celebrating the launch with an exciting sweepstakes that gives Marvel fans the opportunity to attend the world premiere of the highly anticipated blockbuster in Los Angeles.

Infinity Vision sets technical benchmarks that participating theaters must meet including massive screens designed for maximum visual impact, cutting-edge laser projection systems that enhance brightness and color accuracy, and premium audio formats that fully surround audiences in sound.

Moviegoers who purchase an Avengers: Doomsday ticket through Fandango between July 20 and November 9, 2026, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the film's red carpet world premiere. The grand prize offers fans an unforgettable Marvel experience, putting them among the first audiences to see the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For collectors, Fandango is also introducing the Infinity Vision Launch Bundle, a limited-time package designed specifically for Marvel enthusiasts. The bundle includes one Infinity Vision ticket to Avengers: Doomsday, two mystery collectibles that will be revealed at a later date, and one entry into the premiere sweepstakes. While the surprise merchandise remains under wraps, the mystery element only adds to the excitement for fans eager to expand their Marvel collections.

The Infinity Vision experience extends beyond the bundle itself. When purchasing Infinity Vision tickets through Fandango, fans will also discover a custom Avengers: Doomsday-themed seat map while selecting their seats, adding another layer of immersive Marvel fun before they even arrive at the theater.

With anticipation continuing to build around Avengers: Doomsday, early ticket sales signal just how significant the film is expected to be for the MCU. The movie arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, and is expected to unite some of Marvel's biggest heroes for another universe-shaking adventure.

Whether you're hoping to score a seat at opening night, collect exclusive merchandise, or dream of walking the red carpet at the world premiere, Fandango's Infinity Vision launch offers fans multiple ways to celebrate the next Avengers event.

Fans interested in the Infinity Vision Launch Bundle should act quickly, as quantities are limited while supplies last.

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