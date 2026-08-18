Another Disney Platform to Stream 2026 Banana Bowl in October
The game will also stream on Disney+
Previously thought to only be streamed on Disney+, the 2026 Banana Bowl will also be streamed in another more accessible location.
What's Happening:
- The popularity of Banana Ball is increasing, and for years the acclaimed "Greatest Show in Sports" has traveled across the country bringing Banana Ball to fans everywhere.
- This includes appearances in small towns as well as big cities, and its all building up to the 2026 Banana Bowl.
- Taking place at National Park in Washington D.C., the league previously revealed that the game will be streamed exclusively on Disney+.
- Typically, Banana Ball games are accessible on YouTube, and the 2026 Banana Bowl will be no different - though as revealed earlier today, it will be streamed on Disney's YouTube channel.
- The championship event for the wildly popular Banana Ball league, led by the Savannah Bananas, is set to bring its signature mix of baseball, choreography, comedy, and fan-first entertainment to a global streaming audience.
- The Banana Bowl will stream live and feature the league’s top teams battling it out for the title, but as fans have come to expect, this isn’t just about the scoreline. The event promises one of the biggest performances in Banana Ball history, combining all six teams in a spectacle that blends athletic competition with theatrical flair from first pitch to final out.
- This latest reveal is just one piece of a rapidly expanding partnership between Disney and the Savannah Bananas.
- The 2026 Banana Bowl will take place on October 10.
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