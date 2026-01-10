Behind the Scenes of "The Testament of Ann Lee:" Check Out the New ABC Special Now

Amanda Seyfried was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Ann Lee.

Searchlight Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes special for The Testament of Ann Lee, now available to watch for free on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

The Testament of Ann Lee is already proving itself this award season garnering tons of nominations, and now, on YouTube, fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the film!

The film follows Ann Lee, the founder of the Shaker movement in the late 1700s, whose vision of equality, compassion, and communal living challenged the norms of her time.

The On the Red Carpet ABC special offers a detailed look at the making of the film, from historical research to performance and design.

Director Mona Fasold approached the story with deep respect for the real Ann Lee, especially when it comes to representing her with truth.

Amanda Seyfried stars as Ann Lee, undergoing preparation and training for the role, including singing, choreography, and researching the real Ann Lee to capture her as authentically as possible.

The behind-the-scenes feature explores the film’s period costumes, handcrafted sets, and painterly cinematography inspired by religious artwork.

Music and choreography play a major role, blending Shaker hymns, body movement, and rhythm to capture the ecstatic spirituality of the community.

Viewers also see the film’s symbolic set pieces, including the dramatic real-time burning of the “Shadic house.”

The production reflects the utopian hopes of the Shakers.

The Testament of Ann Lee offers a powerful portrait of a woman ahead of her time and the enduring spirit of those who sought to build a more compassionate world.

The full feature runs about 23 minutes and provides a rare glimpse into the artistry behind this ambitious film.

