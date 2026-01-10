Behind the Scenes of "The Testament of Ann Lee:" Check Out the New ABC Special Now
Amanda Seyfried was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Ann Lee.
Searchlight Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes special for The Testament of Ann Lee, now available to watch for free on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- The Testament of Ann Lee is already proving itself this award season garnering tons of nominations, and now, on YouTube, fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the film!
- The film follows Ann Lee, the founder of the Shaker movement in the late 1700s, whose vision of equality, compassion, and communal living challenged the norms of her time.
- The On the Red Carpet ABC special offers a detailed look at the making of the film, from historical research to performance and design.
- Director Mona Fasold approached the story with deep respect for the real Ann Lee, especially when it comes to representing her with truth.
- Amanda Seyfried stars as Ann Lee, undergoing preparation and training for the role, including singing, choreography, and researching the real Ann Lee to capture her as authentically as possible.
- The behind-the-scenes feature explores the film’s period costumes, handcrafted sets, and painterly cinematography inspired by religious artwork.
- Music and choreography play a major role, blending Shaker hymns, body movement, and rhythm to capture the ecstatic spirituality of the community.
- Viewers also see the film’s symbolic set pieces, including the dramatic real-time burning of the “Shadic house.”
- The production reflects the utopian hopes of the Shakers.
- The Testament of Ann Lee offers a powerful portrait of a woman ahead of her time and the enduring spirit of those who sought to build a more compassionate world.
- The full feature runs about 23 minutes and provides a rare glimpse into the artistry behind this ambitious film.
Read More Searchlight Pictures:
- Get A First Look at Long-Awaited Sundance Pic "In The Blink Of An Eye" Ahead of Sundance and Hulu Debuts
- Acclaimed Searchlight Pictures Film "Rental Family" Arriving on Digital and Physical Platforms in Coming Weeks
- Will Arnett Replaces David Harbour in Searchlight Pictures and Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth!"