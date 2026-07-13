Season Five Premiere Date of "Big City Greens" Finally Revealed
The hit animated series will have been on hiatus for over a year by the time the Season 5 premiere arrives.
As promised, we got our big Big City Greens announcement and now know when the fifth season of the hit Disney Channel animated series will premiere.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that recently, Big City Greens co-creator Chris Houghton took to social media with the puppet version of his character, Cricket Green, to tease a big announcement regarding the future of the series.
- As promised, that announcement has arrived and it's exactly what we thought it was going to be - the season five premiere date of the hit animated series, Big City Greens.
- The announcement of a season five renewal was made back in 2024, promising fans more of the animated comedy-adventure series. In it, we follow the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice.
- The announcement, once again, features Chris Houghton and his Cricket Green puppet, singing an arguably spooky version of the end credits theme, "Do It All Again."
- The playing of this song might hint at a return to form for the series, as the last time we saw the family during the Season Four finale in August of 2025, a special song for the episode - "Within My Heart" - was used instead.
- Since the announcement of the fifth season, which came over a year before the conclusion of season four, we have learned that the season had already been in production and we already a know a pair of guest stars that will be lending their voices to the hit Disney Channel series.
- More details are expected in the coming weeks, as Big City Greens season five premieres on Disney Channel on August 21, and the next day on Disney+.
- For more information about the series, be sure to head over to our Big City Greens Archive. We also sat with creators Chris and Shane Houghton ahead of the premiere of the 100th episode of the series (something that only Phineas and Ferb has done before it) on an episode of our Laughing Place On Balance podcast that debuted in March of 2025.
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