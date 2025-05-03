Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 12 – Walt the Audio-Animatronic, Where Should Disney Build Next?, and "Big City Greens" Creators Shane and Chris Houghton
One day we'll get to 100 episodes too.
Episode 12 of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast has arrived.
In this episode, we discuss:
- Disneyland’s upcoming Walt Disney - A Magical Life attraction and how Imagineers brought it to, uh, life.
- Where Disney could build its next theme park.
- Red Guardian’s arrival in Avengers Campus.
- The impending opening of GEO-82 at EPCOT.
- Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th anniversary plans and teases about future expansion.
- A possible reimagining of Desperate Housewives in the works.
- New Adventures by Disney itineraries in Switzerland and Greece.
- And more.
Plus, Ben and Tony chat with Big City Greens creators Shane and Chris Houghton about their big 100th episode.
