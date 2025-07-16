Searchlight's "Black Swan" to Premiere in IMAX for 15th Anniversary

The Academy Award-winning psychological thriller returns to theaters in a new format.
by |
Tags: , ,

Searchlight Pictures has announced a special IMAX release for Darren Aronofsky’s acclaimed film, Black Swan, celebrating its 15th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

  • Black Swan will make its IMAX debut for two nights only on August 21st and 24th, 2025.
  • This marks the first time the Academy Award-winning film will be shown in the immersive IMAX format.
  • Tickets are available now for this limited engagement at participating IMAX theaters.
  • Ticket holders may receive a commemorative poster (while supplies last).

About Black Swan:

  • Black Swan, released by Searchlight Pictures in 2010, stars Natalie Portman in her Oscar-winning role as Nina, a ballerina whose pursuit of perfection spirals into obsession.
  • The film also features Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder.
  • Black Swan was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won Best Actress for Portman.
  • It grossed over $329 million globally.

More Searchlight News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com