Searchlight's "Black Swan" to Premiere in IMAX for 15th Anniversary
The Academy Award-winning psychological thriller returns to theaters in a new format.
Searchlight Pictures has announced a special IMAX release for Darren Aronofsky’s acclaimed film, Black Swan, celebrating its 15th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Black Swan will make its IMAX debut for two nights only on August 21st and 24th, 2025.
- This marks the first time the Academy Award-winning film will be shown in the immersive IMAX format.
- Tickets are available now for this limited engagement at participating IMAX theaters.
- Ticket holders may receive a commemorative poster (while supplies last).
About Black Swan:
- Black Swan, released by Searchlight Pictures in 2010, stars Natalie Portman in her Oscar-winning role as Nina, a ballerina whose pursuit of perfection spirals into obsession.
- The film also features Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder.
- Black Swan was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won Best Actress for Portman.
- It grossed over $329 million globally.
