Superstar Writer Brian Michael Bendis Will Return to Marvel Comics for "The Avengers" #800

Prepare to assemble for the 800th time as The Avengers #800 approaches from Marvel Comics at the beginning of 2026. But that's not all-- this landmark issue is also bringing with it the return of one of Marvel's biggest powerhouse talents from the modern age of superhero storytelling: Brian Michael Bendis.

What's happening:

Acclaimed comic book writer and artist Brian Michael Bendis (Ultimate Spider-Man, Alias, Daredevil) departed Marvel Comics in 2018 to pursue other creative goals.

Now Bendis has returned to Marvel to contribute a backup story for the landmark issue The Avengers #800, which is set to be released in January. Mark Bagley (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) will provide the artwork for this 14-page story. Bagley also illustrated a variant cover for the issue, which can be viewed below.

The story will see Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor embark on a mission to take down Hydra's latest weapon of mass destruction. Other famous Avengers will join them along the way, as these events take place on the anniversary of the team's founding.

Marvel says that "more exciting new stories" are also on the way for Bendis.

The main story in the issue will be written by Jed MacKay (X-Men) and illustrated by Farid Karami (Black Panther).

What they're saying:

"Returning to the pages of Marvel Comics has been an incredible experience. To reunite with the Avengers on the occasion of an anniversary is doubly wonderful because anniversary issues are where we really celebrate our love of the characters and legacy. I made my Avengers debut on Avengers #500. I love the symmetry. And I get to reunite with my dear longtime Ultimate Spidey AND Avengers collaborator Mark Bagley. Just reuniting would be magical enough, but him coming out of retirement to do this story with me was an incredible gesture. He has already penciled magical pages." "It's been a wonderful reunion between us and the characters. Thanks to everyone at Marvel for having me back for such an auspicious occasion. This is the first of some truly special Marvel projects that I will be part of in the near future. Stay tuned…"

