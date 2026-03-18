"High Potential" and Other New Projects Score Major California Tax Credits

From returning hits to groundbreaking new series, California’s latest tax credit round fuels Hollywood’s future.

Hollywood is doubling down on staying home, and the money is following.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, in a major boost to the entertainment industry, several high-profile television projects, including The Pitt Season 3 and High Potential Season 3, have officially secured millions in California tax credits.

The latest state allocation round signals a growing effort to keep production rooted in Los Angeles while expanding the types of projects eligible for incentives.

The California Film Commission’s latest round of funding is part of the state’s expanded $750 million tax credit program, designed to attract and retain productions in an increasingly competitive global market.

Among the biggest winners is The Pitt Season 3, which will receive just under $24.2 million, and High Potential Season 3 secured an impressive $37.7 million.

These investments aren’t just about keeping popular shows on air; they’re about jobs. Together, these productions will employ hundreds of cast and crew members, along with thousands of background actors, contributing significantly to the state’s economy.

This round also marks a turning point for the program, with new genres entering the mix.

The recently announced Family Guy spinoff series, Stewie, received a credit – a first for the animated genre – in the effort to keep production in the home of Hollywood.

For the first time ever, a competition series has received tax credits: Schooled!, a Netflix project executive-produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Rober. The series, which blends entertainment with science and engineering education, is set to receive nearly $7 million and will employ over 200 crew members during its production.

In total, 16 television projects were selected in this round, representing a wide mix of dramas, comedies, relocating productions, and soundstage-heavy shoots. According to the California Film Commission, these projects are expected to generate over $1.3 billion in economic activity, more than 1,200 filming days, and jobs for approximately 4,500 cast and crew members

California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the broader impact, highlighting how the program supports not just the entertainment industry but entire communities tied to production.

In an interesting twist of timing, five of the selected projects are tied to The Walt Disney Company, coinciding with leadership changes at the company as Josh D'Amaro steps into the CEO role following Bob Iger’s tenure.

The continued presence of major studios like Disney, Netflix, Apple, and Warner Bros. in the program underscores the importance of these incentives in keeping Hollywood competitive.

At its core, California’s tax credit program is about one thing: keeping production local. With other states and countries offering aggressive incentives, California has had to evolve its approach, expanding eligibility, increasing funding, and now embracing new formats like reality competition shows and animation.

With up to 45% in tax credits available, the program is becoming an increasingly powerful tool in ensuring that Hollywood stays, well, in Hollywood.

And with another round of applications opening soon, the race for the next wave of funding is already heating up.

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