Photos/Video: "Camp Rock 3" Bus Tour Rolls Through The Lou

A funny thing happened when the Camp Rock 3 Bus Tour dates were revealed a few weeks ago: I realized that the St. Louis date happened to line up with my drive back home from Gen Con. So, this morning, I got up early and headed down to catch the bus on its latest stop.

To start, perhaps the coolest part of this event was that it was taking place in the shadow of the famed Gateway Arch. Yes, despite living in Missouri for more than a decade now, this morning was my first time getting this close to it, as it was just a block or two from where the bus parked. Maybe next time I'll actually go up to the top?

Back to the tour itself, by the time the bus pulled toward Kiener Plaza Park, a decent crowd has assembled — including many fans in Jonas Brothers shirts and the like. Even from down the street, the yellow school bus with the Camp Rock was unmistakable.

Once the bus got settled, we were invited to step up and have our photo taken with this rolling piece of art. But, rather than just snap a pic on our personal phones and cameras, the crew came equipped with Polaroids to provide the perfect piece of summer camp nostalgia. Plus, there were plenty of Camp Rock 3 mini posters to go around.

Honestly, before heading to this St. Louis event, I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from this activation. That was probably a good thing, as it ended up being a bit simpler than I may have thought. Although if you saw the social video from Nashville, you may have thought there'd be more photo ops and activities (maybe that stuff went to the Disneyland Hotel?). Nevertheless, it seemed as though everyone there had a good time checking out this unique promotion.

Next up: the Camp Rock 3 bus will take I-70 over for a quick appearance in Kansas City tomorrow before continuing its trek to California and, eventually, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (where I'm sure our team will be seeing it again). Meanwhile, Camp Rock 3 debuts August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.