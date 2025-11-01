Camp is Almost in Session: Disney Channel's Upcoming "Camp Rock 3" Wraps Filming

The new film is set to debut Summer of 2026.

Well, it looks like summer is officially over, as Disney Channel’s Camp Rock 3 has wrapped filming!

What’s Happening:

The official Camp Rock Instagram page has shared that the upcoming three-quel of the hit Disney Channel Original Movie series has wrapped filming.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the set, fans can get a look at the both new and returning cast members.

The Jonas Brothers are spearheading the series revival in Camp Rock 3 alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, with newcomers Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

The movie began filming back in September in Vancouver.

Demi Lovato, while still unconfirmed to make an appearance in the film, has her hand in passing the torch to a new generation of campers as one of the film’s executive producers.

Camp Rock 3, directed by Veronica Rodriquez and written by Eydie Faye, is set to hit Disney Channel next summer.

Upcoming Disney Channel Superstars:

While the original 2 Camp Rock films helped skyrocket the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato into superstardom, one of Disney Channel’s most recent musical projects is putting a new name on map.

ZOMBIES 4’s Freya Skye began going viral during the Worlds Collide tour this summer for her outstanding vocals, and as she prepares to head out on her first solo tour, tickets proved incredibly hard to get.

Her acoustic shows in New York, Los Angeles, and London sold out in minutes.

Skye very well could be the next Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, or Sabrina Carpenter of her generation.

