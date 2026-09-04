Photos: Chad Powers Food Truck Brings Catfish and Sweet Tea To Los Angeles
Go Fish!
Chad Powers Season 2 has arrived on Hulu, and if six new episodes have you hungry for catfish, you don't need to be going to college in Georgia to find some.
What's Happening:
- A food truck celebrating the second season of Chad Powers was in Venice Beach today, and Laughing Place was on hand to check out the food and the fun.
- Visitors had their choice of either loaded fries or a catfish po'boy with a glass of sweet tea.
- And honestly, it looks pretty good.
- Chad Powers fans also had a chance to win some swag by competing in The Catch Zone, where it appears most people, though certainly not all, did pretty well.
- The food truck was also available today in Austin, Texas, and will be back in both Austin and L.A. on September 12.
More Hulu News:
- Check out our full review of Chad Powers Season 2.
- Recent Hulu hit Furious has been renewed for Season 2.
- The Handmaid's Tale spinoff The Testaments recently announced some casting updates.