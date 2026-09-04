Photos: Chad Powers Food Truck Brings Catfish and Sweet Tea To Los Angeles

Chad Powers Season 2 has arrived on Hulu, and if six new episodes have you hungry for catfish, you don't need to be going to college in Georgia to find some.

What's Happening:

A food truck celebrating the second season of Chad Powers was in Venice Beach today, and Laughing Place was on hand to check out the food and the fun.

Visitors had their choice of either loaded fries or a catfish po'boy with a glass of sweet tea.

And honestly, it looks pretty good.

Chad Powers fans also had a chance to win some swag by competing in The Catch Zone, where it appears most people, though certainly not all, did pretty well.

The food truck was also available today in Austin, Texas, and will be back in both Austin and L.A. on September 12.

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