Photos: Chad Powers Food Truck Brings Catfish and Sweet Tea To Los Angeles

Go Fish!
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Chad Powers Season 2 has arrived on Hulu, and if six new episodes have you hungry for catfish, you don't need to be going to college in Georgia to find some.

What's Happening:

  • Visitors had their choice of either loaded fries or a catfish po'boy with a glass of sweet tea.

  • And honestly, it looks pretty good.

  • Chad Powers fans also had a chance to win some swag by competing in The Catch Zone, where it appears most people, though certainly not all, did pretty well.

  • The food truck was also available today in Austin, Texas, and will be back in both Austin and L.A. on September 12.

More Hulu News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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