"Chibi Tiny Tales" Takes Viewers into the Chaos of "Descendants" in "Paint the Town Red"

Check it out now on YouTube!

A new episode of Disney’s Chibi Tiny Tales inspired by the Descendants series just dropped, perfect for getting ready for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Channel’s hit stylized animated series Chibi Tiny Tales has just launched a new short celebrating the world of Descendants
  • In the new episode, titled “Descendants: Paint the Town Red,” Red decides to do her own redecorating, spray painting graffiti around her Mom’s castle. 
  • While causing mischief, Red tries to stay under the radar keeping an eye out of the Queen of Hearts’ guards. 
  • Will Red get away with it? You’ll have to check out the full episode below!

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland:

  • The next Descendants adventure is set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, and follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red.
  • Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time.
  • Red and Chloe must conceal their dangerous time-traveling pocket watch in the Royal Vault as a new threat begins to rise.
  • Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain, seeks the pocket watch to control time and reshape Wonderland’s fate.
  • Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora.
  • New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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