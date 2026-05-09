"Chibi Tiny Tales" Takes Viewers into the Chaos of "Descendants" in "Paint the Town Red"
Check it out now on YouTube!
A new episode of Disney’s Chibi Tiny Tales inspired by the Descendants series just dropped, perfect for getting ready for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel’s hit stylized animated series Chibi Tiny Tales has just launched a new short celebrating the world of Descendants.
- In the new episode, titled “Descendants: Paint the Town Red,” Red decides to do her own redecorating, spray painting graffiti around her Mom’s castle.
- While causing mischief, Red tries to stay under the radar keeping an eye out of the Queen of Hearts’ guards.
- Will Red get away with it? You’ll have to check out the full episode below!
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland:
- The next Descendants adventure is set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, and follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time.
- Red and Chloe must conceal their dangerous time-traveling pocket watch in the Royal Vault as a new threat begins to rise.
- Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain, seeks the pocket watch to control time and reshape Wonderland’s fate.
- Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora.
- New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.
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