"Chibi Tiny Tales" Takes Viewers into the Chaos of "Descendants" in "Paint the Town Red"

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A new episode of Disney’s Chibi Tiny Tales inspired by the Descendants series just dropped, perfect for getting ready for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel’s hit stylized animated series Chibi Tiny Tales has just launched a new short celebrating the world of Descendants.

In the new episode, titled “Descendants: Paint the Town Red,” Red decides to do her own redecorating, spray painting graffiti around her Mom’s castle.

While causing mischief, Red tries to stay under the radar keeping an eye out of the Queen of Hearts’ guards.

Will Red get away with it? You’ll have to check out the full episode below!

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland:

The next Descendants adventure is set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, and follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time.

Red and Chloe must conceal their dangerous time-traveling pocket watch in the Royal Vault as a new threat begins to rise.

Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain, seeks the pocket watch to control time and reshape Wonderland’s fate.

Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora.

New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.

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